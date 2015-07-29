July 29 Renishaw Plc :

* Fy pretax profit 144.2 million stg

* Fy revenue rose 39 percent to 494.7 million stg

* Final dividend 34 pence per share

* Total dividend 46.5 pence per share

* Record revenue of 494.7 million stg (2014: 355.5 mln stg).

* Says high demand for machine tool, measurement automation, additive manufacturing and encoder products

* Strong balance sheet, with cash of 82.2 million stg plus 14.7 mln stg in pension scheme escrow account

* Anticipate that revenue for this year will be in range of 460 mln stg to £485 mln stg and profit before tax will be in range of 85 mln stg to 105 mln stg

* Growth of 91 pct in Far East, 13 pct in Americas, 3 pct in Europe and 7 pct in UK