BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
July 29 Renishaw Plc :
* Fy pretax profit 144.2 million stg
* Fy revenue rose 39 percent to 494.7 million stg
* Final dividend 34 pence per share
* Total dividend 46.5 pence per share
* Record revenue of 494.7 million stg (2014: 355.5 mln stg).
* Says high demand for machine tool, measurement automation, additive manufacturing and encoder products
* Strong balance sheet, with cash of 82.2 million stg plus 14.7 mln stg in pension scheme escrow account
* Anticipate that revenue for this year will be in range of 460 mln stg to £485 mln stg and profit before tax will be in range of 85 mln stg to 105 mln stg
* Growth of 91 pct in Far East, 13 pct in Americas, 3 pct in Europe and 7 pct in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.