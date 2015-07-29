BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
July 29 Rightmove Plc :
* H1 underlying operating profit rose 18 percent to 70.3 million stg
* Interim dividend 55 pence per share
* Revenue up 16 pct to 93.1 mln stg versus 80.4 mln stg
* Average revenue per advertiser (ARPA) (5) up 10 pct to £740 per month on same period a year ago (H1 2014: £671)
* Board is confident of delivering its expectations for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.