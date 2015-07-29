July 29 Rightmove Plc :

* H1 underlying operating profit rose 18 percent to 70.3 million stg

* Interim dividend 55 pence per share

* Revenue up 16 pct to 93.1 mln stg versus 80.4 mln stg

* Average revenue per advertiser (ARPA) (5) up 10 pct to £740 per month on same period a year ago (H1 2014: £671)

