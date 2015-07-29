July 29 Quintain Estates And Development Plc

* Recommended cash offer for Quintain by Lone Star funds

* Under terms of offer, Quintain shareholders will receive 131 pence in cash for each Quintain share, which values entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of quintain on a fully diluted basis at approximately 700 million pounds.

* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer for quintain by Bidco, an investment vehicle indirectly controlled by Lone Star real estate fund IV

* Lone star offer represents a premium of approximately 22.4 per cent to closing price of 107 pence per Quintain share on 28 July 2015

* Quintain directors intend unanimously to recommend that Quintain shareholders accept Lone Star offer