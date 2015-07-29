Spain's Cox Energy in advanced talks to bring in S. America partner
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.
July 29 Quintain Estates And Development Plc
* Recommended cash offer for Quintain by Lone Star funds
* Under terms of offer, Quintain shareholders will receive 131 pence in cash for each Quintain share, which values entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of quintain on a fully diluted basis at approximately 700 million pounds.
* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer for quintain by Bidco, an investment vehicle indirectly controlled by Lone Star real estate fund IV
* Lone star offer represents a premium of approximately 22.4 per cent to closing price of 107 pence per Quintain share on 28 July 2015
* Quintain directors intend unanimously to recommend that Quintain shareholders accept Lone Star offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.
SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazil's renewable power generation company Renova Energia SA will finalize the sale of wind farm Alto Sertão II to the Brazilian unit of AES Corp for about 700 million reais ($223 million) as early as Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.