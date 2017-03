July 29 Beijer Ref Publ AB :

* Buys New Zealand's Realcold, which has 20 branches in New Zealand and Australia

* Says Realcold has annual sales of 260 mln SEK

* Says acquisition strengthens its position in New Zealand and Australia

* Says Realcold is expected to be included in the consolidated accounts from October 2015