July 29 Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Net income was 7.77 million Swiss francs ($8.07 million)in first half-year of 2015 (compared to a net loss of 23.44 million Swiss francs in same period in 2014)

* H1 revenue 4.5 million Swiss francs versus 0.5 million Swiss francs year ago

* Funds available for financing company's operations amount to 2.5 million Swiss francs as per June 30, 2015

* Net operating costs during first six months of 2015 amounted to 2.29 million Swiss francs, compared to 16.46 million Swiss francs in same period of previous year