Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 30 Kontron AG :
* Releases Q2 results below expectations but maintains guidance
* Q2 order intake 100.1 million euros ($109.83 million), minus 16.9 pct year on year
* Q2 revenue 108.5 million euros, minus 6.5 pct year on year
* Q2 EBIT adjusted for restructuring costs fell by 5.5 million euros to a loss of 1.8 million euros
* FY guidance maintained Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order