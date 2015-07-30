July 30 Chime Communications Plc
* Statement re. Press comment
* Notes recent press speculation concerning possibility of
an offer being made for whole of issued share capital of chime
* Confirms that it is in advanced discussions with
Providence Equity Partners Llc and WPP Plc
* Talks regarding a potential cash offer for entire issued
share capital of chime at 365 pence per share plus an interim
dividend for current year of 2.53 pence per share
* Independent committee of board of Chime has been convened
who are engaged in discussions with consortium
* Can be no certainty that consortium will proceed to make
an offer for chime
