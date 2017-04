July 30 Merlin Entertainments Plc

* H1 pretax profit 36 million stg versus 40 million stg year ago

* Underlying operating profit flat yoy at 71 million stg

* Interim dividend 2.1 penceper share

* Group like for like revenue growth of 2.8%

* expect 2015 underlying profit before tax to be broadly in line with the prior year (2014: £249 million)

* The outlook for the Group remains in line with that provided in our trading update on 27 July 2015.

* Merlin released a profit warning on July 27.