July 30 Robert Walters Plc

* Interim dividend up 18 percent to 1.95 penceper share

* Strong net fee income and profit growth across all of group's regions producing a 74% increase in profit before taxation to £8.7m

* Uk net fee income up 20% to £38.7m (2014: £32.2m) and operating profit more than doubled to £2.8m (2014: £1.3m). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)