BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
July 30 Rexam Plc
* Interim dividend 5.8 penceper share
* H1 sales from continuing operations 1.97 billion stg versus 1.88 billion stg year ago
* Beverage can volumes including uac up 3% (2% organic)
* Ball offer proceeding as planned, timetable unchange
* Statutory profit before tax of 82 million stg versus 164 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: