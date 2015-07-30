July 30 Spectris Plc
* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 17.3 penceper share
* In first half, reported sales grew by 4% to £563.2 million
* Operating profit declined by 4% to £67.4 million (h1 2014:
£70.1 million) and operating margins declined by 1.0 percentage
point to 12.0%
* Full year adjusted operating profit is anticipated to be
around low end of market expectations before forex
* Have taken cost reduction measures to improve future
profitability
