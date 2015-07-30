July 30 Spectris Plc

* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 17.3 penceper share

* In first half, reported sales grew by 4% to £563.2 million

* Operating profit declined by 4% to £67.4 million (h1 2014: £70.1 million) and operating margins declined by 1.0 percentage point to 12.0%

* Full year adjusted operating profit is anticipated to be around low end of market expectations before forex

* Have taken cost reduction measures to improve future profitability