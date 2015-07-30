July 30 Bodycote Plc
* Interim dividend up 4.3 percent to 4.8 penceper share
* H1 revenue fell 4 percent to 299.8 million stg
* H1 operating profit 32.1 million stg versus 54.2 million
stg year ago
* Exceptional costs for first six months of 2015 amounted to
19.9 mln stg (2014: £nil)
* Charge comprises reorganisation costs relating to closure
of business in Brazil and restructuring initiatives in Europe
* Performance was resilient in first half, with business
improvements mitigating sharp cutback in oil & gas activities
* No upturn is anticipated in second half in oil & gas and
general industrial demand is expected to remain soft
* Second half will benefit from early results of
restructuring and further progress in aerospace and automotive
together with continued growth from group's specialist
technologies
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: