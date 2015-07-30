July 30 Bodycote Plc

* Interim dividend up 4.3 percent to 4.8 penceper share

* H1 revenue fell 4 percent to 299.8 million stg

* H1 operating profit 32.1 million stg versus 54.2 million stg year ago

* Exceptional costs for first six months of 2015 amounted to 19.9 mln stg (2014: £nil)

* Charge comprises reorganisation costs relating to closure of business in Brazil and restructuring initiatives in Europe

* Performance was resilient in first half, with business improvements mitigating sharp cutback in oil & gas activities

* No upturn is anticipated in second half in oil & gas and general industrial demand is expected to remain soft

* Second half will benefit from early results of restructuring and further progress in aerospace and automotive together with continued growth from group's specialist technologies