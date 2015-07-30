July 30 Laird Plc
* Laird plc results for 6 months ended 30 june 2015
(unaudited)
* Interim dividend up 3 percent to 4.4 penceper share
* 21 pct increase in total sterling revenue, reflecting
underlying growth and favourable currency movements.
* 11 pct organic revenue growth in constant currency, driven
by strong performances in smartphones and automotive telematics,
tempered by lower growth in telecoms mobile infrastructure
* 36 pct increase in underlying profit before tax to 26.9
mln stg, underpinned by strong underlying performance with a
favourable currency benefit of circa 10 pct
* 35 pct increase in statutory profit before tax to 21.6 mln
stg (2014: 16 mln stg)
* Historical second half weighting less marked than in prior
years.
* Our expectations for full year remain unchanged
* Tony quinlan was appointed to board as chief financial
officer, effective from 28 july 2015, having joined Laird on 1
July 2015
* Our business performed well in first half of year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: