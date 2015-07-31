Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 31 Nemetschek AG
* Nemetschek group presents strong half-year figures: revenue growth in the second quarter continues to accelerate
* H1 EBITDA 32.6 million eur
* H1 revenue rose 32.2 percent to 135.2 million eur
* H1 net profit rose 7.5 percent to 15.5 million eur
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order