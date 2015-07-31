Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 31 Siltronic AG :
* Q2 sales increased by 17 percent to 247 million euros ($270.29 million) compared to previous year
* EBITDA improved by 11 percent to about 31 million euros in Q2
* Q2 EBIT amounted to 0.2 million euros (previous year: -9.5 million euros)
* For 2015, Siltronic expects an increase in volume shipped compared to previous year
* Q2 net results amounts to -7.0 million euros (previous year: -14.1 million euros)
* Siltronic's sales are expected to see considerable growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order