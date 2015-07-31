July 31 Siltronic AG :

* Q2 sales increased by 17 percent to 247 million euros ($270.29 million) compared to previous year

* EBITDA improved by 11 percent to about 31 million euros in Q2

* Q2 EBIT amounted to 0.2 million euros (previous year: -9.5 million euros)

* For 2015, Siltronic expects an increase in volume shipped compared to previous year

* Q2 net results amounts to -7.0 million euros (previous year: -14.1 million euros)

* Siltronic's sales are expected to see considerable growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)