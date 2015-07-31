UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
July 31 Berendsen Plc
* H1 revenue 493.7 million stg
* H1 pretax profit 48.5 million stg
* Underlying core growth revenue up 2 pct
* Revenue falls 5 percent to 493.7 million stg in the six months ended June 30
* Expects to achieve a further year of good underlying progress in 2015 - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.