UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
July 31 Alent Plc
* H1 pretax profit 39.4 million stg versus 41.8 million stg year ago
* H1 revenue 307.1 million stg versus 315.9 million stg year ago
* Continue to expect an improvement in second half of year reflecting normal seasonal cycle in electronics
* Positive impact of these industry drivers is expected to be tempered somewhat by continuing macroeconomic headwinds, subdued consumer confidence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.