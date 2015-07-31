July 31 Alent Plc

* H1 pretax profit 39.4 million stg versus 41.8 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue 307.1 million stg versus 315.9 million stg year ago

* Continue to expect an improvement in second half of year reflecting normal seasonal cycle in electronics

* Positive impact of these industry drivers is expected to be tempered somewhat by continuing macroeconomic headwinds, subdued consumer confidence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: