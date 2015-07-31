July 31 Bg Group Plc

* Profit before tax for quarter excluding joint ventures and associates was $530 million (2014 $1 890 million) giving an effective tax rate of 27.0% (2014 39.3%) and for half year was $1 369 million

* Revenue and other operating income decreased 28 pct to $3 979 million

* EBITDA decreased 48 pct to $1 372 million. In upstream segment, EBITDA fell 39% to $1 138 million reflecting lower revenues.

* Group earnings of $429 million and eps of 12.6 cents both decreased 65%, with reduction in ebit being only partially offset by reduction in group's effective tax rate.

* Upstream EBITDA down 39 pct to $1 138 million; lower commodity prices partially offset by higher volumes

* LNG shipping & marketing EBITDA down 66 pct to $263 million; lower margins partially offset by higher volumes

* Business performance EPS down 65 pct to 12.6 cents; total EPS up 63 pct to 65.2 cents, reflecting profit on disposal of QCLNG pipeline

* Interim dividend 0.1438 usd per share

* Now expect output for year to be in upper half of our forecast range

* In Brazil, our share of production is now exceeding 150 Kboed and sixth FPSO was recently moored on location

* Our LNG business has again produced a robust operating performance to deliver 58 cargoes in quarter

* BG Group Plc shareholders will be entitled to receive, for each BG Group Plc share, 383 pence in cash and 0.4454 Shell B shares under terms of combination with Shell

* Expects 2015 E&P production volumes to be in upper half of 650 - 690 kboed range, excluding any changes to portfolio

* Expects Q3 production to be broadly similar to average for first half of 2015

Cash capital expenditure of $3.1 billion in first half of year, 2015 will be significantly lower than 2014