July 31 IMI Plc :

* Interim dividend up 2 percent to 13.9 pence per share

* H1 revenue fell 5 percent to 765 million stg

* H1 diluted EPS 28.2 pence versus 198.5 pence year ago

* H1 EPS 2.9 pence

* Results broadly in line with expectations in a challenging external environment

* Second half margins are expected to be broadly equivalent to second half of 2014

