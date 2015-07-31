UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
July 31 Essentra Plc
* Interim dividend 6.3 pence per share
* H1 revenue up 28 percent to 550 mln stg, pretax profit down 8 percent to 45 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.