July 31 Vesuvius Plc :

* Interim dividend up 3 percent to 5.15 pence per share

* H1 revenue from continuing operations fell 3.7 percent to 702.6 million stg

* Commenced restructuring programme which will result in total charge of about 20 mln stg in 2015 and 2016 with FY 2017 cost savings in excess of 10 mln stg

* Remain confident that performance will be broadly in line with market expectations for full year