UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
July 31 Vesuvius Plc :
* Interim dividend up 3 percent to 5.15 pence per share
* H1 revenue from continuing operations fell 3.7 percent to 702.6 million stg
* Commenced restructuring programme which will result in total charge of about 20 mln stg in 2015 and 2016 with FY 2017 cost savings in excess of 10 mln stg
* Remain confident that performance will be broadly in line with market expectations for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.