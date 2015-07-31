UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
July 31 Vedanta Resources Plc
* Q1 production release
* Q1 copper zambia: higher mined metal production at 29 kt
* Revenue and ebitda in q1 fy2016 were lower due to significant drop in oil prices
* Had total cash and liquid investments of approximately us$8.2 billion as at 30 june 2015
* Gross debt and net debt was at us$17.0 billion and us$8.8 billion as at 30 june 2015
* At nchanga, power outages in april and grid power instability in may affected production; tlp copper production was marginally higher
* On 29 july , kcm received a force majeure notice from copper belt energy corporation, power supplier to kcm
* Cec notified company that its supply of electricity would be reduced by up to 30%
* Kcm is working in consultation with cec and zambian government in relation to timing and magnitude of power reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.