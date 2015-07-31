July 31 Vedanta Resources Plc

* Q1 production release

* Q1 copper zambia: higher mined metal production at 29 kt

* Revenue and ebitda in q1 fy2016 were lower due to significant drop in oil prices

* Had total cash and liquid investments of approximately us$8.2 billion as at 30 june 2015

* Gross debt and net debt was at us$17.0 billion and us$8.8 billion as at 30 june 2015

* At nchanga, power outages in april and grid power instability in may affected production; tlp copper production was marginally higher

* On 29 july , kcm received a force majeure notice from copper belt energy corporation, power supplier to kcm

* Cec notified company that its supply of electricity would be reduced by up to 30%

* Kcm is working in consultation with cec and zambian government in relation to timing and magnitude of power reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: