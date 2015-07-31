Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 31 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* Signed a license agreement with MicroGaming where MicroGaming will supply their poker software to Gaming Innovation's operators
* Will launch Poker to player base of Guts.com in Q4 2015
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order