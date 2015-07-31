July 31 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Exchange offer and capital increase in connection with announced voluntary public takeover offer by Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate for all outstanding shares in Fair Value Reit

* Successful completion of takeover offer would create a real estate group with a commercial real estate portfolio totalling around 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion)

* Will convene an extraordinary general meeting at short notice, presumably on Sept. 14, 2015

* New DEMIRE Shares to be offered shall be created by way of a capital increase in kind

* Share capital shall be increased by up to 30,761,646.00 euros against contribution in kind by issuing up to 30,761,646 no-par value bearer shares