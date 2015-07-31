July 31 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate
AG :
* Exchange offer and capital increase in connection with
announced voluntary public takeover offer by Demire Deutsche
Mittelstand Real Estate for all outstanding shares in Fair Value
Reit
* Successful completion of takeover offer would create a
real estate group with a commercial real estate portfolio
totalling around 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion)
* Will convene an extraordinary general meeting at short
notice, presumably on Sept. 14, 2015
* New DEMIRE Shares to be offered shall be created by way of
a capital increase in kind
* Share capital shall be increased by up to 30,761,646.00
euros against contribution in kind by issuing up to 30,761,646
no-par value bearer shares
($1 = 0.9125 euros)
