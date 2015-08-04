Aug 4 Pfeiffer Vacuum

* Says H1/2015 sales up 13.3 percent at 224.5 mln eur

* Says H1/2015 EBIT up 47.9 percent at 30.5 mln eur

* Says order intake reaches eur 245.0 million after six months

* H1 net income eur 21.2 million eur, up 52.1 percent

* Says confirm outlook for 2015 with sales expected within eur 430 - 450 million and a noticeable increase in operating profit and of ebit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: