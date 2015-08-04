Aug 4 Mycronic Publ Ab

* Says has received an order for a mask writer replacing an older system for manufacturing of display photomasks from a customer in Asia

* Says it is estimated that system will be delivered during Q3 of 2016

* Says price level for a replacement mask writer built on the Prexision platform is normally in the range of USD 12-16 million depending on the configuration and type of machine traded in