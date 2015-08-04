Aug 4 Rotork Plc

* Interim dividend up 1.6 percent to 1.95 penceper share

* Order book of 175.9 mln stg 4.3 pct lower than December (OCC -0.1 pct)

* H1 revenue at 274.2 mln stg versus 278.5 mln stg last year

* Profit before tax at 56.3 mln stg versus 61.5 mln stg last year

* Our results will be weighted to second half

* Board expects overall performance to be in line with management expectations for full year - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: