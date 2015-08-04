Aug 4 Fresnillo Plc

* Interim dividend $0.021 per share

* H1 profit for period of $76.4 mln, a decrease of 44.3 pct

* H1 total revenue $752.3 million versus $677.1 million year ago

* H1 EBITDA $317.9 million versus $324.5 million year ago

* Are able to defer around $130 million of planned $700 million until 2016

* Capital expenditure for full year 2015 is therefore likely to be in region of $570 million

* Remain on track to meet our 2018 production targets of 65 million ounces of silver and 750 thousand ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: