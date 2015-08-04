Aug 4 Jubilee Platinum Plc
* Statement regarding share price movement
* Can confirm that it is in advanced talks with a major
financial institution to secure debt element of project
financing
* Project financing required to bring its two surface
platinum processing plants into operation
* Size of debt funding is czar255 million (c£12.9 million)
before financing costs
* Platinum surface projects are expected to achieve an irr
in excess of 30% net of taxation.
* Project capital required for construction of both surface
platinum and chrome beneficiation processing plants is estimated
at zar271 million (gbp 13.71 million)
* Majority of funding shortfall, will be covered through
sale of company's non-platinum operational assets, subject to
shareholder approval
* Funding has received credit approval from major financial
institution, but no guarantee that debt financing will be
successfully completed
