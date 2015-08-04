Aug 4 Jubilee Platinum Plc

* Statement regarding share price movement

* Can confirm that it is in advanced talks with a major financial institution to secure debt element of project financing

* Project financing required to bring its two surface platinum processing plants into operation

* Size of debt funding is czar255 million (c£12.9 million) before financing costs

* Platinum surface projects are expected to achieve an irr in excess of 30% net of taxation.

* Project capital required for construction of both surface platinum and chrome beneficiation processing plants is estimated at zar271 million (gbp 13.71 million)

* Majority of funding shortfall, will be covered through sale of company's non-platinum operational assets, subject to shareholder approval

* Funding has received credit approval from major financial institution, but no guarantee that debt financing will be successfully completed