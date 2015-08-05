UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 5 Elringklinger AG
* news: Elringklinger with sustained surge in revenue in q2 2015
* news: elringklinger with sustained surge in revenue in q2 2015
* Revenue growth of 13.9% in q2 of 2015
* Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (ebit), excluding purchase price allocations, totaled eur 39.6 (42.3) million in q2 of 2015
* Targeting 2015 organic revenue growth of 5 to 7%
* Consolidation of Elringklinger automotive manufacturing inc. (formerly m&w) will contribute around eur 30 million to group revenue in financial year as a whole
* 2015 ebit before purchase price allocation, adjusted for non-recurring items, is expected to be around eur 165 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources