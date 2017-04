Aug 5 Soco International Plc

* H1 revenue 116.6 million usd versus 246.4 million usd year ago

* Production averaged 11,856 boepd in 1h 2015; full year guidance has been revised to 11-12 kboepd, from 10.5-12 kboepd

* Revenue for 1h 2015 was $116.6 million (1h 2014: $246.4m); net profit for 1h 2015 was $5.9 million (1h 2014: $79.8m)

* 2015 firm capex guidance for full year remains in region of $90 million