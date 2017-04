Aug 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc :

* Interim dividend 20.8 pence per share

* H1 adjusted pretax profit fell 1 percent to 65.5 million stg

* H1 adjusted revenue at 320.0 mln stg versus 319.2 mln stg year earlier

* Organic sales growth of 3 pct

* Actions in first half of 2015 will bring benefits in second half of this year and in future years -CEO

* Board remains confident that group will make progress in 2015 -CEO