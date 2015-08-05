(Corrects headline to say profit after tax, not pretax profit)
Aug 5 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :
* H1 adjusted operating profit 366.1 million stg versus
288.8 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend up 11.4 percent to 10.8 pence per share
* Revenue up 90 pct to £1,164.9 million (H1 2014: £611.5
million);
* On a continuing operations basis, revenue up 9 pct and up
14 pct after adjusting for loss of LME business
* Total income up 83 pct to £1,208.7 million (H1 2014:
£661.2 million)
* Adjusted operating profit before amortisation of purchased
intangibles and non-recurring items up 27 pct at £366.1 million
(H1 2014: £ 288.8 million)
* Operating profit of £239.4 million (h1 2014: £205.7
million)
* Profit after tax of £165.1 million (h1 2014 £136.0
million)
* Interim dividend increased 11 pct to 10.8 pence per share
(6 months to 30 September 2014: 9.7 pence per share)
* Will continue to invest, including opportunities
highlighted in post trade operations, as well as cost reduction
programme at Lch.Clearnet.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: