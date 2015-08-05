(Corrects headline to say profit after tax, not pretax profit)

Aug 5 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* H1 adjusted operating profit 366.1 million stg versus 288.8 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 11.4 percent to 10.8 pence per share

* Revenue up 90 pct to £1,164.9 million (H1 2014: £611.5 million);

* On a continuing operations basis, revenue up 9 pct and up 14 pct after adjusting for loss of LME business

* Total income up 83 pct to £1,208.7 million (H1 2014: £661.2 million)

* Adjusted operating profit before amortisation of purchased intangibles and non-recurring items up 27 pct at £366.1 million (H1 2014: £ 288.8 million)

* Operating profit of £239.4 million (h1 2014: £205.7 million)

* Profit after tax of £165.1 million (h1 2014 £136.0 million)

* Will continue to invest, including opportunities highlighted in post trade operations, as well as cost reduction programme at Lch.Clearnet.