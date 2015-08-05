Aug 5 Secunet Security Networks AG :

* 2015 forecast unchanged

* In first half of 2015, Secunet Group increased revenues by 23 pct from 28.8 million euros in previous year to 35.3 million euros ($38.35 million)

* H1 EBIT of Secunet Group improved compared to previous year from -1.3 million euros to 0.3 million euros