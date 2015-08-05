UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 5 Powerland AG :
* At 3.1 million euros ($3.37 million), Q1 group EBIT decreased by 17 pct as against Q1 of 2014
* Q1 net profit of Powerland group came in significantly lower at 1.9 million euros, representing a 44 pct decrease compared to Q1-2014
* Q1 group revenues of 30.0 million euros in Q1 of 2015. This corresponds to a decrease of 24 pct compared to last year's figure
* Outlook for FY 2015 confirmed
* Company expects to generate revenues of 112.0 million euros in financial year 2015
* In 2015 group EBIT will fall as well to supposedly 6.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources