Aug 5 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc :
* H1 pretax loss from continuing operations 31.3 million USD
versus 7.2 million USD loss year ago
* Group working interest proved plus probable reserves of
73.5 mmboe
* Initiated farm-out process for Moroccan and Colombian
assets
* Company is preparing to raise approximately $22 million
via an open offer to all shareholders
* Currently engaged in discussions to restructure minimum
work obligations and to bring in partners to reduce group's net
exposure to such obligations
* Alternatively, it may divest itself of assets as is deemed
necessary
* Group may therefore be unable to realise their assets and
discharge their liabilities in normal course of business
* Directors conclude that at this time there is material
uncertainty that finance can be procured
* Failure to secure funding might cast significant doubt
upon company's and group's ability to continue as a going
concern
