Aug 5 Intl Con Airline Grp

* July traffic statistics

* Group traffic in July, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 9.4 per cent versus July 2014

* Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 5.5 per cent.

* Group premium traffic for month of July increased by 8.7 per cent compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)