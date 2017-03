Aug 6 Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Executive board confirms forecast for overall year

* In H1 increases its consolidated revenue by 4.9 pct to 268.4 million euros

* Says Q2 revenue increased by 7.4 pct to 153.3 million euros versus 142.7 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA decreased by some 5 percent from 18.5 million euros in same period of previous year to 17.5 million euros

