UPDATE 1-Hong Kong Exchange CEO says MSCI consultation may lead to index deal
* Years away from implementing an identity trading system (Adds details, quotes)
Aug 6 Polis Immobilien AG :
* H1 rental income climbs 3.5 percent to 9.5 million euros ($10.38 million)
* H1 net income surged by 136 percent to close to 8.8 million euros
* H1 EBT increased by 136 percent to 10.4 million euros
* H1 funds from operations were up by 4 percent on prior year period to 3.6 million euros
* Forecast for 2015 upgraded
* Now expects earnings before taxes to come in at between 15 million euros and 17 million euros versus 10.3 million euros year ago compared to original forecast of only 7 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To increase share capital by 38.9 percent to 332.0 million lira ($92.31 million) from 239.0 million lira through bonus share issue