Aug 6 CompuGroup Medical AG

* news: compugroup medical ag: compugroup medical ag second quarter results 2015

* Q2 EBITDA 30 million eur versus 23 million eur year ago

* Achieved revenue of eur 138 million, compared to eur 126 million in q2

* Consolidated EBITDA in Q2 amounted to eur 30 million compared to eur 23 million in 2014

* Operating margin was well above 21 percent compared to 18 percent in 2014

* Reaffirms full year 2015 guidance presented in 2014 annual report

* Including revenue from recent acquisitions, group revenue is expected to be in range of eur 549 million to eur 559 million

* Operating income (EBITDA) is expected to be in range of eur 115 million to eur 125 million