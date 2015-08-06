Aug 6 Wincanton Plc

* Contract renewal with Dairy Crest

* Has renewed its distribution contract with Dairy Crest, UK dairy food company for a further three years

* Extension will see further improvements in collection and handling of milk operations for Dairy Crest

* Wincanton provides vehicles and drivers to collect milk from over 500 producers across south of England and Wales, delivering it to three major Dairy Crest dairies