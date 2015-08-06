Aug 6 Genel Energy Plc :

* H1 revenue rose 4 percent to $199.3 million

* H1 pretax profit $31.4 million vs $70.7 million year ago

* No interim dividend

* Strong operational momentum in KRI resulted in net working interest production for H1 2015 averaging 88,800 bopd, increase of 41 pct on H1 2014

* $50 million of cash proceeds received from domestic KRI sales

* Capital expenditure in H1 2015 reduced by 70 pct year-on-year

* Cash balances at June 30 stood at $474 million, resulting in net debt of $216 million

* 2015 guidance reiterated - production of 90-100,000 bopd

* Sees 2015 revenue $350-400 million on a brent oil price of $50/bbl

* Remain committed to Kurdistan Region Of Iraq, will continue to invest in existing oil fields while moving major gas fields forward to development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)