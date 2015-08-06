Aug 6 Genel Energy Plc :
* H1 revenue rose 4 percent to $199.3 million
* H1 pretax profit $31.4 million vs $70.7 million year ago
* No interim dividend
* Strong operational momentum in KRI resulted in net working
interest production for H1 2015 averaging 88,800 bopd, increase
of 41 pct on H1 2014
* $50 million of cash proceeds received from domestic KRI
sales
* Capital expenditure in H1 2015 reduced by 70 pct
year-on-year
* Cash balances at June 30 stood at $474 million, resulting
in net debt of $216 million
* 2015 guidance reiterated - production of 90-100,000 bopd
* Sees 2015 revenue $350-400 million on a brent oil price of
$50/bbl
* Remain committed to Kurdistan Region Of Iraq, will
continue to invest in existing oil fields while moving major gas
fields forward to development
