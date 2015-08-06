Aug 6 Kerry Group Plc

* Group now expects to achieve 6 pct to 9 pct growth in adjusted earnings per share (vs. 5 pct to 8 pct guided in Feb) for FY 2015

* Sees adjusted earnings per share in range of 296 to 304 cent per share in FY 2015 (vs. 293 to 301 cent per share range guided in Feb)

* H1 revenue rose 4.7 percent to 3 billion eur

* Adjusted EPS up 8.1 pct to 124.5 cent; Volume growth +2.7 pct

* Group trading margin up 40 basis points to 9.9 pct; Group trading margin up 40 basis points to 9.9 pct

* Interim dividend per share increased by 11.1 pct to 15 cent