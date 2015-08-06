Aug 6 Cobham Plc :
* H1 underlying revenue rose 26 percent to 1.05 billion stg
* H1 underlying pretax profit 135 million stg versus 118
million stg year ago
* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 3.05 pence per share
* Order intake up 32 pct and 5 pct at constant currency
before M&A
* Continue to see good revenue growth from commercial
aerospace products; short term headwinds in some commercial
marine and land markets - CEO
* Trading for full year remains in line with expectations -
CEO
* Sees full year organic revenue growth in line with
previous guidance
