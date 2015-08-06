BRIEF-Icade signs framework agreement with Latecoere to deliver headquarters in 2019
* Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse
Aug 6 DO Deutsche Office AG :
* Sells office property in Bonn
* Selling price of 24 million euros ($26.12 million) was 7.1 pct above IFRS book value as at Dec. 31, 2014
* Benefits and obligations are expected to be transferred to buyer in course of Q4/2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds background, details)