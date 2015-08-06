Aug 6 DO Deutsche Office AG :

* Sells office property in Bonn

* Selling price of 24 million euros ($26.12 million) was 7.1 pct above IFRS book value as at Dec. 31, 2014

* Benefits and obligations are expected to be transferred to buyer in course of Q4/2015