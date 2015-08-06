Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 6 Easy Software AG :
* Signs agreement for acquisition of partial business from nextevolution AG
* Purchase price amounts to 2 million euros ($2.18 million) and is subject to adjustments due to structure of transaction
* Easy Software will also acquire 28 employees of this division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order