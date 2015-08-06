BRIEF-Alba: LEM surpasses 95 pct stake threshold in Alba
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
Aug 6 Hamborner Reit AG :
* Invests further funds from capital increase: purchase agreement signed for 'Westoria Giessen' retail centre
* Signed a purchase agreement for an additional retail centre in Giessen worth approx. 32 million euros ($34.88 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
* Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse