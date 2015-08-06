Aug 6 Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Set to increase investment in Travel segment / updated forecast for 2015 in light of changes to group structure

* At 54.7 million euros ($60 million), consolidated revenue from continuing operations in H1 2015 was 3.4 pct higher compared with figure of 52.9 million euros for same period in 2014

* Group operating EBIT from continuing operations stood at 0.8 million euros in first half of 2015 compared with 6.8 million euros in same period of 2014

* EBT from continuing operations stood at 0.2 million euros in first half of 2015 compared with 4.4 million euros in same period of 2014

* Outlook 2015: aims to generate mid-to-high single digit revenue growth in group's continuing operations with group operating EBITDA at least reaching break-even point