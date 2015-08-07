Aug 7 Intershop Communications AG :

* Signs major contract and upgrades forecast for 2015

* Contract in a low single digit million euro amount essentially comprises revenues from the sale of licences of the Intershop Commerce Suite, which are booked immediately

* Now expects FY 2015 sales revenues to be on a par with previous year, adjusted for disposal of online marketing activities, as well as moderately positive earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)