UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 7 Nokian Tyres Plc
* Nokian Tyres to start statutory negotiations to adjust operations in Nokia, Finland
* Says company aims to create savings of about 8 million euros per year, plans to reduce up to 150 jobs from Nokia plant Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.